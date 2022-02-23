NC DHHS Flu
NC judges uphold legislative maps, change Congress lines

Barring a legal stay, candidate filing resumes Thursday morning using the new boundaries for the May 17 primary.
NC redistricting map
NC redistricting map(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district map.

The three judges ruled Wednesday that the latest U.S. House redistricting performed by the General Assembly fails to meet standards of partisan fairness set recently by the state Supreme Court, so they made some adjustments.

The judges did uphold state House and Senate maps the legislature approved last week. Barring a legal stay, candidate filing resumes Thursday morning using the new boundaries for the May 17 primary.

The Supreme Court had declared congressional and legislative maps enacted in November were illegal partisan gerrymanders that had to be redrawn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

