Mother, family accepts Carnegie medal given posthumously to man who saved 2-year-old boy’s life in S.C.

A South Carolina man's family was presented a prestigious award today for his act of heroism that cost him his life back in 2020.
By Morgan Newell
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -A South Carolina man’s family was given a prestigious award today for his act of heroism that cost him his life back in 2020.

D’Angelo Jenkins was fishing in Huntersville when he saw a two-year-old boy drowning. He leaped into the water to save the boy, but Jenkins died in the process when the dam opened and water started to rush out.

Jenkins was nominated back in October of the same year for the Carnegie Medal—which is given to people who risk their lives to save others. He was granted the award in November of 2021 and his family was given the award on Tuesday.

Ask D’Angelo Jenkins’ mother to describe her son and she cannot say enough good things about him.

”D’Angelo was a fun person. Hard working. Awesome father. Loved to travel. Loved to cook. Thought he outcooked everybody,” says Kysia Lewis, his mom.

So when the word hero was thrown into the mix to describe him, there was no surprise from mom.

”I believe if he knew he would have risked his life he still would have tried,” she says.

Jenkins gave up his live to save 2-year-old Nehemiah from drowning while on his fishing trip in Huntersville back in 2020. Jenkins’ mother Kysia Lewis accepting this Carnegie Medal on his behalf for his sacrifice.

”My son’s life is going to be recognized. And for him to have to be gone I just feel like this will enhance his legacy and he will never be forgotten,” she says.

This medal is given to only a few special individuals who risk their lives trying to save someone else. Jenkins joins a list of only 10,000 other heroes who received this award since 1904. Only 10 percent of those nominated are given the award. Congressman Ralph Norman presented it to the family.

“This is a true honor and one that displays the heroism that was displayed on that day,” says Norman.

Jenkins is missed—by his family, his six kids and especially by his mother, but as she holds the medal close to the angel urn filled with his ashes, she knows this will solidify his place in history.

”I want them to remember his name. If nothing else. I want his name to be continually in somebody’s mouth. Cause what he did, Nehemiah has a life,” says Lewis.

