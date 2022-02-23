More rounds of rain, with mild temperatures into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will linger this week, with mild afternoon high temperatures. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend, with more rain possible for the end of the weekend.

Daily chances for scattered rain this week.

High temperatures in the 60s and 70s through Friday.

Cooler weekend ahead, with more rain developing Sunday.

Rain will increase in coverage overnight, with mild overnight low temperatures into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning will start off around 60 degrees in the piedmont, and lower 50s in the mountains.

Grab your rain gear before you head out the door on Wednesday, with rain showers expected for the morning commute. Rain is expected to diminish in coverage into Wednesday afternoon, with some breaks of sunshine. Wednesday afternoon will remain pleasant, with highs in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

More rain moves into the region Wednesday night into early Thursday as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. Thursday afternoon will be cool, with highs around 60 degrees for the piedmont, and lower 50s in the mountains.

A few rain showers are possible for Friday, with temperatures warming into the mid-70s for the piedmont, and upper 50s for the mountains, making Friday the mildest day of the week.

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend and early next week. Isolated rain is possible for late Saturday, with more rain possible for Sunday. Some weather data even hints at wintry precipitation for the NC mountains.

