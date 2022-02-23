Lancaster, S.C. interim police chief, long-serving city council member announce resignations

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The interim police chief for the city of Lancaster, as well as a city council member, announced their resignations during a Tuesday night meeting.

Interim Lancaster Police Chief Phillip Hall’s resignation is effective April 1. He said during the meeting that he felt he deserved the formal police chief title.

Hall has served as the department’s interim chief for several months, following the firing of former police chief Scott Grant by the city council last May.

Related: Lancaster City Council votes to fire police chief Scott Grant for ‘loss of confidence’

Lancaster City Council Member Gonzie Mackey also announced his resignation from a seat he has held for more than 20 years.

Mackey’s reason for his resignation is that he did not like how the council was treating Hall and no longer wanted to be a part of it.

“This will be the last time you see my face or I walk through those doors,” Mackey said during the meeting.

At its Feb. 8 meeting, the city council voted to spend almost $25,000 in taxpayer money to help find a new police chief.

Council members recruited Art Davis with Baker Tilly US to conduct a national search for the next chief.

Stay with WBTV for more on these developments in Lancaster.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.