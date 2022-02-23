Jury convicts Salisbury man of spitting on detention officer

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a two-day jury trial last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court, Aljaquan Lamont Hugue of Salisbury was convicted of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Hugue was sentenced to an active prison term of a minimum of 17 months to a maximum of 30 months which was ordered to begin at the expiration of his current sentence.

On December 4, 2019, Hugue was at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury and spit in a detention officer’s face and threatened to stab him. After the jury’s guilty verdict, Hugue pled guilty as charged to an unrelated charge of felony malicious conduct by prisoner.

On January 24, 2020, Hugue was at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury and threw urine on a detention officer. Hugue was sentenced in this case to an active sentence of a minimum of 24 months to a maximum of 38 months which was ordered to be served concurrently with the previous sentence. Hugue was previously convicted of two counts of assault on a governmental official and common law robbery.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook thanked Assistant District Attorneys Tiffany Cheek and Ashley Smith for their work on several cases that were resolved recently, along with the thorough investigations conducted by the Kannapolis Police Department, Salisbury Police Department and Piedmont Correctional Institution which resulted in guilty parties being held accountable for their continued criminal conduct.

