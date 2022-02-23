NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID?

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis Pharmacy in Providence, R.I., Dec. 7, 2021. A new version of the omicron variant, dubbed "stealth omicron," was first reported in the Philippines and has been detected in 40 countries, including the U.S. It is the dominant form of the virus in Denmark.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID-19?

Experts say it’s not likely that the highly transmissible variant — or any other variant — will lead to herd immunity.

Herd immunity is an elusive concept and doesn’t apply to coronavirus,” says Dr. Don Milton at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

Herd immunity is when enough of a population is immune to a virus that it’s hard for the germ to spread to those who aren’t protected by vaccination or a prior infection.

For example, herd immunity against measles requires about 95% of a community to be immune. Early hopes of herd immunity against the coronavirus faded for several reasons.

One is that antibodies developed from available vaccines or previous infection dwindle with time. While vaccines offer strong protection against severe illness, waning antibodies mean it’s still possible to get infected — even for those who are boosted.

Then there’s the huge variation in vaccinations. In some low-income countries, less than 5% of the population is vaccinated. Rich countries are struggling with vaccine hesitancy. And young children still aren’t eligible in many places.

As long as the virus spreads, it mutates — helping the virus survive and giving rise to new variants. Those mutants — such as omicron — can become better at evading the protection people have from vaccines or an earlier infection.

Populations are moving toward “herd resistance,” where infections will continue, but people have enough protection that future spikes won’t be as disruptive to society, Milton says.

Many scientists believe COVID-19 will eventually become like the flu and cause seasonal outbreaks but not huge surges.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.
Police in Concord said a suspect in a Charlotte shooting was taken into custody after a Tuesday...
Police take suspect in Charlotte shooting into custody following search in Concord
City officials released video showing the collapse of the wooden arches over the City Walk...
Video of wooden arches collapsing over Hickory bridge released
Rock Hill bowling alley brawl
Investigation underway following large brawl at Rock Hill bowling alley
Suspects and stolen Acura
Suspects wanted in gunpoint robbery, kidnapping, sex assault involving teen girl in Charlotte

Latest News

The proposed location for the store is Old Mocksville Road near Seventh St. Extension.
Planning Board reverses course, votes against Dollar General store in Salisbury
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Europe braces for further strife as Ukraine crisis escalates
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in George Floyd killing
Aljaquan Lamont Hugue of Salisbury was convicted of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner.
Jury convicts Salisbury man of spitting on detention officer