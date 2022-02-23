Groundbreaking held for the 2022 Charlotte St. Jude Dream Home!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following an exciting groundbreaking, Charlotte’s 2022 St. Jude Dream Home campaign is officially underway at WBTV. This year’s dream home is located not far from downtown Monroe on Arden Drive, about 45 minutes southeast of Uptown Charlotte.

WBTV’s Mary King joined home builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and other sponsors on WBTV News This Morning Wednesday to break ground on the more than 3,000 square foot home.

This marks the 9th year for the Dream Home campaign at WBTV! Over the years, you have helped WBTV raise more than $11.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In addition to breaking ground, this summer we will look to break records by selling 26,000 tickets with a chance to win the home. More importantly, you’ll help raise $2.6 million for St. Jude.

Newton says the home will have 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a dining room, a bonus room, a keeping room off the kitchen, and a sitting room off the main bedroom in addition to many other custom features.

Because of your support we are getting closer to a world without pediatric cancer. No child treated at St. Jude or their family ever has to pay for treatment, travel, housing, or food. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is currently working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and hospital leaders say they won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

This July, you’ll be able to reserve your ticket for a chance to win the home and other great prizes for just $100.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.