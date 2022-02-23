Grandmother, child killed in Raleigh fire, 3 rescued

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL via CNN) - A grandmother and granddaughter died in an overnight fire at their home in northeast Raleigh.

Firefighters responded to the home on Grinding Stone Drive in the Walden Woods condominiums, close to East Millbrook Road and Atlantic Avenue, before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews said a mother and her infant daughter were on the back deck when firefighters arrived and had to be rescued. Firefighters also searched the home and rescued a boy who was trapped inside.

The grandmother and granddaughter did not make it out of the house, firefighters said. The other three family members were taken to WakeMed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire, which started in the kitchen, is under investigation.

Two units were damaged by the fire.

