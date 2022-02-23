NC DHHS Flu
Former Catawba County Director of Utilities pleads guilty to bribery charges

The former county employee received more than $30,000 in kickbacks
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A former Catawba County Director of Utilities pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy for accepting kickbacks and bribes from a private contractor in federal court on Wednesday.

Barry Bryan Edwards, 65, admitted to receiving more than $30,000 in gifts, tickets and other arrangements from an unnamed contractor between 2012-2018.

Edwards had the authority to review and award government contracts involving the county’s landfill, solid waste and natural gas projects. He admitted to selecting contracts from three businesses associated with the contractor.

Edwards was released on bond following his plea.

Assistant United States Attorney Don Gast of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville was in charge of the prosecution. The investigation was carried out by the SBI and FBI.

