First Alert: Rainy start to Wednesday before showers taper down this afternoon

Rain will be heavy at times and impactful this morning but taper down during the midday hours.

Rain this morning tapers down this afternoon

Clouds and cooler but not much rain Thursday

New First Alert: Rain could impact your weekend

Clouds should break for some sunshine and the afternoon looks to be unseasonably warm again with highs in the low to mid-70s.

That cold front bringing the morning rain will stall just south of the Charlotte area tonight, leading to plenty of clouds and a small shower risk. Lows tonight will be in the 40s north and 50s south.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy and cooler day, through rain chances appear to be quite low around the Piedmont, where afternoon readings will be in the low to middle 60s. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains and foothills, where it will be downright chilly with highs only in the 50s.

Another, much weaker cold front tracks east and crosses the Carolinas on Friday with just a small chance for a couple of spotty showers. The bigger story Friday will be the breezy and unseasonably warm afternoon readings jumping back into the mid to upper 70s in advance of the front.

Up, down, all over the place....complex forecast for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area over the next few days. 70s today & Friday, cooler in between and chilly Saturday through early next week! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/faKtzrwWzr — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 23, 2022

Behind Friday’s front, cooler 50s are forecast for both days of the weekend and yet another round of rain may move in late Saturday through perhaps the better part of Sunday, so a new First Alert has been issued.

Still a lot of questions concerning the weekend forecast around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area as most (but not all) bring rain back later Saturday, continuing into at least the first half of Sunday. We'll fine-tune this forecast & get more specific in time. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/p2F4e8emv5 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 23, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

