Fire in basement damages Rowan County home

Three displaced from Neel Road residence
The fire was contained to the basement, but there was smoke damage elsewhere in the house.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire in the basement of a house in Rowan County caused damage throughout the residence.

The fire was reported on Wednesday morning just after 6:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Neel Road.

Fire officials said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the basement, but there was some smoke damage in the home. The American Red Cross is helping three people displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

