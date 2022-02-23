NC DHHS Flu
Families losing loved ones to gun violence want CMPD to ‘be more in tune with the community’

“Not just to come through and harass the community - but come through and build relationships with the people in the community.”
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is sharing new numbers that are going in the wrong direction.

CMPD says overall violent crime is down compared to this time in 2021, but crimes involving guns are up with a 6 percent increase in assaults with a deadly weapon and a 2-percent increase in shootings into occupied property.

A shooting took the life of a CATS bus driver, Ethan Rivera earlier in February, leaving the community questioning their safety.

CMPD says the “Crime Gun Suppression Team” could be the answer.

WBTV asked what CMPD wants families to know as they grieve and look for justice with their loved one’s killer still out there.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is sharing new numbers that are going in the wrong direction.

CMPD said they’re available - not only through their investigative unit but also with victim services. They want the family to know they’re here to help navigate what can be a very emotional time.

Other families WBTV spoke with dealing with a loss from gun violence say, this is a good start, but more has to be done.

“It’s so easy for these young people now to get their hands on firearms,” said Thomas Vinson.

Vinson lost his 17-year-old son Javion to gun violence in April 2020. Vinson says the person who shot him was also a teen.

“I ended up having to move from the home that we resided in, but I used to get up and go to his room every morning so yeah, it’s been rough,” Vinson said.

It’s been a rough few weeks for CMPD.

In February, violent crime is up 12 percent as compared to 2021 and aggravated assaults are up 20 percent since last year. Also in February, we saw Ethan Rivera shot and killed working his route as a CATS bus driver.

And there was recently a shooting in South End.

When police got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and we’re told his wounds are life-threatening.

”More troubling,” said CMPD Lieutenant Stephen Fischbach, “We’re talking about some of our young citizens lost, teenagers. Most recently, we had to talk about one of our public servants that we lost. CMPD is doing what we can to prevent and address violent crime.”

This is what Vinson says he’d like to see from law enforcement.

“To be more in tune with the community,” said Vinson. “Not just to come through and harass the community but come through and build relationships with the people in the community.”

So far in 2021, CMPD says there is a 22-percent increase in guns taken off the street and away from the hands of juveniles.

We also reached out to CMPD about the Violence Interrupter Program we told you about in 2021.

They told us they’re in the “regrouping stage”.

The Metro Patrol Division is working with members of the Violence Interrupter Program to figure out how to deploy those resources.

