NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify armed man who broke into northeast Charlotte home

Once the intruder was inside the home, one of the people in the house pointed a gun at the man and the man left the house empty-handed.
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who allegedly broke into a home in northeast Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who allegedly broke into a home in northeast Charlotte.

The incident happened after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 at a home on Farmington Ridge Parkway. The road is right on the border of Mecklenburg County and Cabarrus County.

Footage from a home security camera shows a man walking around outside of the house. Police said the man was armed with a handgun at the time. One image from a home surveillance camera shows a clear shot of the man’s face. The video footage also shows that the man’s hoodie is camouflage.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the man was able to break a door to get into the home.

“It’s very dangerous. He’s armed. Not knowing what he’s gonna encounter on the other side of the door. Luckily, these residents, they were armed as well and luckily no one was hurt,” said Smith.

Smith said that once the intruder was inside the home, one of the people in the house pointed a gun at the man and the man left the house empty-handed. The detective said that only one home on Farmington Ridge Parkway was targeted.

“This guy was probably breaking in there to commit some type of larceny, but again, it’s uncertain what his intent was, but because he was armed, we definitely have to consider him dangerous,” said Smith.

The detective also provided safety tips for homeowners who may be concerned about home break-ins.

“A camera system is very helpful. Alarm systems are very helpful and again, call 911 if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood,” said Smith.

He said the suspected intruder is believed to be about 5′9″ and 160 pounds. Smith said detectives think the man may live in the area near the Mecklenburg County-Cabarrus County line.

Anyone with information about the home break-in is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.
Police in Concord said a suspect in a Charlotte shooting was taken into custody after a Tuesday...
Police take suspect in Charlotte shooting into custody following search in Concord
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
City officials released video showing the collapse of the wooden arches over the City Walk...
Video of wooden arches collapsing over Hickory bridge released
Suspects and stolen Acura
Suspects wanted in gunpoint robbery, kidnapping, sex assault involving teen girl in Charlotte

Latest News

Sandy Crosby mugshot
Woman charged with DWI, other crimes after crash that killed motorcyclist
A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
NC judges create their own congressional map, uphold legislative maps
A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
State House to appeal redistricting ruling
Former Catawba County Director of Utilities pleads guilty to bribery charges