Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify armed man who broke into northeast Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who allegedly broke into a home in northeast Charlotte.

The incident happened after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 at a home on Farmington Ridge Parkway. The road is right on the border of Mecklenburg County and Cabarrus County.

Footage from a home security camera shows a man walking around outside of the house. Police said the man was armed with a handgun at the time. One image from a home surveillance camera shows a clear shot of the man’s face. The video footage also shows that the man’s hoodie is camouflage.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the man was able to break a door to get into the home.

“It’s very dangerous. He’s armed. Not knowing what he’s gonna encounter on the other side of the door. Luckily, these residents, they were armed as well and luckily no one was hurt,” said Smith.

Smith said that once the intruder was inside the home, one of the people in the house pointed a gun at the man and the man left the house empty-handed. The detective said that only one home on Farmington Ridge Parkway was targeted.

“This guy was probably breaking in there to commit some type of larceny, but again, it’s uncertain what his intent was, but because he was armed, we definitely have to consider him dangerous,” said Smith.

The detective also provided safety tips for homeowners who may be concerned about home break-ins.

“A camera system is very helpful. Alarm systems are very helpful and again, call 911 if you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood,” said Smith.

He said the suspected intruder is believed to be about 5′9″ and 160 pounds. Smith said detectives think the man may live in the area near the Mecklenburg County-Cabarrus County line.

Anyone with information about the home break-in is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

