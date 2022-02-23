NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Crimes involving guns see uptick, overall violent crime down

The department has a Crime Gun Suppression Team that’s been working on many of these cases.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE., N.C. (WBTV) - As Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigated a Wednesday morning shooting in south Charlotte, they also updated the public on efforts to reduce violent crime in the city.

During a news conference, CMPD leaders said the past few weeks, in particular, have been rough, with a 12% increase in violent gun-related crimes. Aggravated assaults were also up 20%.

The department's Crime Gun Suppression Team discussed its efforts to reduce violent crime.

However, CMPD officials said overall violent crime is down 5% this year compared to this time in 2021. However, crimes involving guns are up, with assaults with a deadly weapon up 6% compared to this time last year and shootings into occupied homes up 2%.

The department has a Crime Gun Suppression Team that’s been working on many of these cases. Officials noted that investigations conducted by this team led to a recent arrest of six people accused in multiple incidents of shots being fired into homes. Still, they say the work continues.

“We talk about neighbors we’ve lost. More troubling, we talk about some of our young citizens lost, teenagers. Most recently, we had to talk about one of our public servants that we lost. CMPD is going what we can to prevent and address violent crime,” CMPD Lt. Steve Fischback said at Wednesday’s briefing.

That public servant is Ethan Rivera, a CATS bus driver killed earlier this month in a road rage incident.

Meanwhile, department officials said the CGST has made 28 arrests and seized 29 guns. They continue to stress the importance of locking up guns to keep them out of the hands of criminals and also reaching out to Crime Stoppers with information that may be helpful in stopping or solving crimes.

