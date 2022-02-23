Charlotte man named person of interest in Mooresville homicide investigation
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified a person of interest in connection with a weekend murder in Mooresville.
According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Rocky River Road near Mooresville on Feb. 19 in reference to a person having been shot in a vehicle.
When authorities arrived, they found 34-year-old Lailani Nicole Givens in the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement said.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives named 30-year-old Arthur Lee Givens V, of Charlotte, as a person of interest in the case.
Givens currently has an outstanding warrant for assault by strangulation and assault on a female, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 838-3180 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 662-1340.
