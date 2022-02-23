Cabarrus County Schools end contact tracing, begin new COVID guidelines

CABARRUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools began following new COVID guidelines on Tuesday.

The school district will no longer engage in contact tracing of students and staff exposed to someone with COVID, and students who do not show symptoms or test positive for COVID no longer have to quarantine.

Masks will continue to be required on school buses.

The changes are based on recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

