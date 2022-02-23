NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cabarrus County Schools end contact tracing, begin new COVID guidelines

Cabarrus County Schools
Cabarrus County Schools(Cabarrus County Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools began following new COVID guidelines on Tuesday.

The school district will no longer engage in contact tracing of students and staff exposed to someone with COVID, and students who do not show symptoms or test positive for COVID no longer have to quarantine.

Cabarrus County Schools vote to make masks optional for students and staff

Masks will continue to be required on school buses.

The changes are based on recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.

Latest News

Jenkins was nominated back in October of the same year for the Carnegie Medal—which is given to...
Mother, family accepts Carnegie medal given posthumously to man who saved 2-year-old boy’s life in S.C.
Jimmy Harris with Premier Concrete was advertising as a veteran-owned business but court...
Contractor falsely claiming he’s a veteran arrested for taking customer’s money
Raylin Lashawn Woodruff was convicted of felony common law robbery and assault inflicting...
Jury convicts Salisbury man of robbery and assault over fake cocaine
Tuesday night’s meeting comes after Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted to end the indoor...
CMS discussing district’s mask policy as county prepares to lift its indoor mandate