2/22 Weddings: Charlotte couple takes advantage of once-in-a-lifetime day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a saying that good things come in twos.

For Mija and Ky’Aire Daniels that meant making a commitment of a lifetime on Feb. 22, 2022 or 2/22/22.

“Our anniversary is August 22, we got married on February 22, 2022, so it’s our angel number,” said Mija Daniels.

Mija Daniels says it was also on June 22, 2020, when Ky’Aire, “slid in the DMs.”

The number 22.

“Number 22 is a very significant number to us and it was destined to be,” Mija added.

At the spur of the moment, the couple decided to get married. The courts were booked, so they reached out to wedding officiant David Mark Seidel.

“It was a very exciting day. So many people requested this day. And we put together weddings for by this time about six different couples from all over the world,” Seidel said.

They weren’t the only couples to say, “I do” on this rare day. Seidel says he usually averages one to two weddings a day.

This day goes in his history books.

“I’ve never seen starting with this year and with this day, I’ve never seen more couples that want to be wedded as in 2022,” he said.

As far as what’s next for this newlywed couple, a honeymoon in a few weeks.

“Honeymoon will be in Jamaica,” said Ky’Aire Daniels.

“I didn’t know that,” responded Mija Daniels.

That was a ‘twos-day’ surprise.

“Well, she knows now,” responded Ky’Aire.

