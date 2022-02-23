NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

2/22 Weddings: Charlotte couple takes advantage of once-in-a-lifetime day

For Mija and Ky’Aire Daniels that meant making a commitment of a lifetime on Feb. 22, 2022 or 2/22/22.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a saying that good things come in twos.

For Mija and Ky’Aire Daniels that meant making a commitment of a lifetime on Feb. 22, 2022 or 2/22/22.

“Our anniversary is August 22, we got married on February 22, 2022, so it’s our angel number,” said Mija Daniels.

Mija Daniels says it was also on June 22, 2020, when Ky’Aire, “slid in the DMs.”

The number 22.

“Number 22 is a very significant number to us and it was destined to be,” Mija added.

At the spur of the moment, the couple decided to get married. The courts were booked, so they reached out to wedding officiant David Mark Seidel.

“It was a very exciting day. So many people requested this day. And we put together weddings for by this time about six different couples from all over the world,” Seidel said.

They weren’t the only couples to say, “I do” on this rare day. Seidel says he usually averages one to two weddings a day.

This day goes in his history books.

“I’ve never seen starting with this year and with this day, I’ve never seen more couples that want to be wedded as in 2022,” he said.

As far as what’s next for this newlywed couple, a honeymoon in a few weeks.

“Honeymoon will be in Jamaica,” said Ky’Aire Daniels.

“I didn’t know that,” responded Mija Daniels.

That was a ‘twos-day’ surprise.

“Well, she knows now,” responded Ky’Aire.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.

Latest News

CMS board votes to make masks optional in schools for students and staff
CMS board votes to make masks optional in schools for students and staff
2/22 Weddings: Charlotte couple takes advantage of once-in-a-lifetime day
2/22 Weddings: Charlotte couple takes advantage of once-in-a-lifetime day
FILE PHOTO
South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked in Federal Appeals Court
Neighbors tell WBTV they are concerned the infrastructure does not support a project like this.
Charlotte City Council approves rezoning, bringing schools and housing to busy Ballantyne area