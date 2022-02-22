Two teachers from charter school in Cabarrus County under investigation for separate crimes

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One teacher is under arrest for an alleged sex crime, another is “under investigation” for a drug offense, according to a note sent to parents at a charter school in Cabarrus County.

On Tuesday parents of children attending Carolina International School received a note saying that “We became aware of an unfortunate situation involving two of our teachers.” The note goes on to say that one middle and high school teacher was arrested by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office for “soliciting a child by computer.” It also says that the another teacher is “under investigation for illegal drug possession and other offenses.”

The Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the note is accurate and said more information would be released soon.

School leaders said that “although CIS students remain safe, in response, both teachers have been suspended effective immediately and will not be allowed on campus pending further investigation.”

One parent told WBTV that “parent friends are asking questions but the school will not answer them.”

This story will be updated.

