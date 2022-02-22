NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two teachers from charter school in Cabarrus County under investigation for separate crimes

One teacher is under arrest for an alleged sex crime, another is “under investigation” for a drug offense.
The Band and Chorus teachers have been suspended, according to note received by parents.
The Band and Chorus teachers have been suspended, according to note received by parents.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One teacher is under arrest for an alleged sex crime, another is “under investigation” for a drug offense, according to a note sent to parents at a charter school in Cabarrus County.

On Tuesday parents of children attending Carolina International School received a note saying that “We became aware of an unfortunate situation involving two of our teachers.” The note goes on to say that one middle and high school teacher was arrested by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office for “soliciting a child by computer.” It also says that the another teacher is “under investigation for illegal drug possession and other offenses.”

The Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the note is accurate and said more information would be released soon.

School leaders said that “although CIS students remain safe, in response, both teachers have been suspended effective immediately and will not be allowed on campus pending further investigation.”

One parent told WBTV that “parent friends are asking questions but the school will not answer them.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
The chase ended when the SUV ran off the end of the road and down the embankment.
High speed chase ends with crash below railroad tracks near Salisbury depot

Latest News

State health officials say the new guidance comes as the impact of the coronavirus continues to...
DHEC issues updated guidance for managing COVID-19 in schools, childcare centers
Scammers got nearly $250K in NC money meant to help pay rent, utilities, documents show
Scammers got nearly $250K in NC money meant to help pay rent, utilities, documents show
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports less than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases
2.22.22: NOON / SHRED
2.22.22: NOON / SHRED
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say