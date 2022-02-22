Suspects wanted in gunpoint robbery, kidnapping, sex assault involving teen girl in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping, armed robbery and sexual battery in west Charlotte.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 19, three victims were walking on Millerton Avenue when a red Acura stopped and a suspect approached them with a handgun. The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal belongings and one of the victims, a 17-year-old girl was forced into the vehicle by the two suspects.

The suspects then drove away and officers responded to the scene. The 17-year-old was released by the suspects and Davidson County deputies located her nearby.

When interviewing with detectives, the girl said a suspect fondled her during the drive from Charlotte to Davidson County while making verbal threats to harm her.

Video surveillance shows that the Acura was listed as stolen out of Monroe with the registration JAB-3150.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males. One is pictured with a black and gold jacket and black hat. The other is pictured with a green jacket. If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

