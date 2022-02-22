NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Suspects wanted in gunpoint robbery, kidnapping, sex assault involving teen girl in Charlotte

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males. One is pictured with a black and gold jacket and black hat. The other is pictured with a green jacket.
Suspects and stolen Acura
Suspects and stolen Acura(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping, armed robbery and sexual battery in west Charlotte.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 19, three victims were walking on Millerton Avenue when a red Acura stopped and a suspect approached them with a handgun. The victims were robbed at gunpoint of their personal belongings and one of the victims, a 17-year-old girl was forced into the vehicle by the two suspects.

The suspects then drove away and officers responded to the scene. The 17-year-old was released by the suspects and Davidson County deputies located her nearby.

When interviewing with detectives, the girl said a suspect fondled her during the drive from Charlotte to Davidson County while making verbal threats to harm her.

Video surveillance shows that the Acura was listed as stolen out of Monroe with the registration JAB-3150.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males. One is pictured with a black and gold jacket and black hat. The other is pictured with a green jacket. If anyone has information on the identity of the suspects they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
The chase ended when the SUV ran off the end of the road and down the embankment.
High speed chase ends with crash below railroad tracks near Salisbury depot

Latest News

[Left} 42-year-old Jeremy D. Flock was charged with solicitation of a child by computer,...
Two charter school teachers arrested: One on child sex charges, the other on a meth charge in Cabarrus Co.
Carson South End Rendering
PHOTOS: A new 31-story skytower is coming to South End
Jackie Ray Childers, Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery, kidnapping,...
Man pleads guilty to all charges in deadly 2020 Christmas night home invasion in York County
FILE PHOTO
South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked in Federal Appeals Court