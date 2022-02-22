Sen. Lindsey Graham compares Vladimir Putin’s actions against Ukraine to Adolf Hitler

PENDLETON, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with media outlets to discuss the current situation between Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday.

In this news conference, held in Pendleton, South Carolina, Sen. Graham compared the escalating situation in Ukraine to Hitler’s actions in the 1930′s.

“I can tell you from history, anytime we sit silent and watch the rights of one group be eviscerated, it’s just a matter of time it comes back to haunt us. This is the 1930s all over again. What Putin did yesterday was tear up an agreement made 25 years ago. That’s exactly what Hitler did in the thirties. And the response to Hitler was one appeasement after another to the point that it got so far out of hand, that we had to act and that’s what created World War 2. Do I think there will be a third World War over Russia’s seizure of Ukraine? No, but I do believe there’s going to be conflict at every turn and the stability we’ve enjoyed in Europe that’s benefited the United States is going to be lost,” Sen. Graham said.

Sen. Graham just returned to the United States from leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to the Munich Security Conference.

The senator says he believes Russia has ambition that stretches far beyond Ukraine.

“All I can say is I support President Biden’s decision to beef up American presence and NATO allies surrounding Russia to make NATO stronger, not weaker. We have one President at a time. President Biden is the President of the United States, and to the extent that I can help him push back against Putin and bring stability to the world, I will gladly do so. I will not be part of an appeasement movement that will lead to further conflict,” Sen. Graham said.

Sen. Graham also warned of the potential for higher food and gas prices that could be the result of turmoil.

He says if the United States sits silent, it is a matter of time before it comes back to haunt us.

