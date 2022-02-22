Rowan EDC and Rowan Chamber engage talent attraction firm to being workers to Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is partnering with the Rowan Chamber of Commerce to engage RoleCall in a comprehensive talent attraction campaign to bring more workers to Rowan County.

RoleCall, an innovative talent attraction firm, will build a custom customer relationship management platform to be used on a new talent attraction website. In addition, they will work with Rowan County employers to build a “talent task force” to help recruit and find employment for potential new workers, as well as assisting with a national digital marketing campaign to raise awareness.

“The Rowan Chamber is excited to partner with the Rowan EDC on the Talent Attraction plan,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. “Our business community needs this focused strategy with the current labor shortage issues and recovery from the pandemic.”

The Rowan EDC previously worked with RoleCall for an assessment and to develop a talent attraction strategy. Co-founders Tim Carty and Winona Dimeo-Ediger visited Rowan in September and met with several workforce partners and employers to learn about the strengths and challenges in recruiting additional workforce.

”We’re extremely appreciative of the Rowan Chamber’s partnership and we look forward to working with RoleCall again,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “Workforce challenges are prevalent across the country right now, and we’re excited to be on the cutting edge in recruiting more workers to Rowan County.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.