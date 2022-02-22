Medic: Two people injured in two different Charlotte shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are seriously injured in two different shootings that occurred Monday night in Charlotte, according to Medic.

The first victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting that occurred on Irma Street in north Charlotte.

CSI is currently inspecting this vehicle at Park/Sharon shooting location - driver’s window appears to be smashed pic.twitter.com/2BB7DlDHhZ — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) February 22, 2022

The second victim also suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near the intersection of Park Road and Sharon Road in south Charlotte.

@CMPD on scene of a shooting on Irma Street in Charlotte. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/7sBvsWUedX — Tyrae Newman (@TyraeNewman) February 22, 2022

WBTV is on scene at both locations and more information will be provided when available.

