NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Medic: Two people injured in two different Charlotte shootings

Shooting at Park and Sharon Road intersection
Shooting at Park and Sharon Road intersection(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are seriously injured in two different shootings that occurred Monday night in Charlotte, according to Medic.

The first victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting that occurred on Irma Street in north Charlotte.

The second victim also suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near the intersection of Park Road and Sharon Road in south Charlotte.

WBTV is on scene at both locations and more information will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.

Latest News

Several years ago, Sanders was diagnosed with a rare, genetic disease that caused his kidneys...
Motivated by fatherhood, a man donates his kidney to a stranger, sparking an incredible bond of friendship
Gastonia Police investigating after human remains found behind park
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera