Medic: Two people injured in two different Charlotte shootings
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are seriously injured in two different shootings that occurred Monday night in Charlotte, according to Medic.
The first victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting that occurred on Irma Street in north Charlotte.
The second victim also suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near the intersection of Park Road and Sharon Road in south Charlotte.
WBTV is on scene at both locations and more information will be provided when available.
