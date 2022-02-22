NC DHHS Flu
Man pleads guilty to all charges in deadly 2020 Christmas night home invasion in York County

His charges stem from a home invasion that happened on Dec. 25, 2020, in Hickory Grove.
Jackie Ray Childers, Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery, kidnapping,...
Jackie Ray Childers, Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man has pleaded guilty to all charges in a deadly 2020 home invasion and attack in York County on Christmas night.

Jackie Ray Childers, Jr. pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

His charges stem from a home invasion that happened on Dec. 25, 2020, in Hickory Grove.

During the attack, which happened after dark at a home on Smith Ford Road, a 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife were beaten, tied up and robbed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman died from her injuries, according to deputies. She was identified as Sarah Childers.

Deputies say a woman knocked on the victims’ door claiming she had car trouble while two armed men hid outside the home. When the 75-year-old answered the door, the trio attacked him and forced their way into the home where they also attacked his wife, according to authorities.

A handgun, jewelry, and cash were stolen during the robbery.

In January, another suspect in the home invasion, Travis Baxter, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to Leslie Robinson, the senior solicitor for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit, Baxter entered pleas earlier this week to charges of voluntary manslaughter, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy.

Virginia Ratcliffe was also charged in connection with the attack.

