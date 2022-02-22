Landis Man sentenced to over 8 years in prison on drug convictions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Landis man will spend eight years in prison after his conviction in court.

Toney Rome Allison was convicted last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of two counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin by sell and possession, two counts of felony sell cocaine, two counts of felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, one count of felony sell a counterfeit controlled substance, one count of felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.

Allison admitted his status as a habitual felon and was sentenced to two judgments. In the first judgment, he was ordered to serve a minimum of 70 months to a maximum of 93 months, along with a total fine of $100,000. In the second judgment, he was ordered to serve a minimum of 76 months to a maximum of 104 months in prison.

The first judgment was ordered to run concurrently with the second judgment. Both judgments were ordered to be served at the expiration of the sentence he is currently serving.

During the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives with the Kannapolis Police Department utilized a confidential informant to purchase cocaine from Allison on three separate dates.

Allison had previously been convicted of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony solicit to sell cocaine, and felony larceny from the person, among other convictions.

