Jury convicts Salisbury man of robbery and assault over fake cocaine

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a multi-day jury trial which concluded this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court, Raylin Lashawn Woodruff was convicted of felony common law robbery and assault inflicting serious injury.

Woodruff was sentenced to an active prison sentence of a minimum of 16 months to a maximum of 29 months in prison.

In July of 2019, Woodruff came to a residence with scissors and threatened to kill one of the occupants. Woodruff then physically assaulted the victim which resulted in a deep cut under his eye. Woodruff stated to law enforcement that the victim sold him fake cocaine and that he beat him and took his cell phone.

Woodruff was previously convicted of discharging a weapon into occupied property and second-degree kidnapping, among other convictions.

