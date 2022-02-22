NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gastonia Police investigating after human remains found behind park

The remains were discovered Sunday afternoon near Catawba Creek behind Ferguson Park.
(Arizona's Family)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after human remains were found this weekend in Gastonia.

The remains were discovered Sunday afternoon near Catawba Creek behind Ferguson Park.

Investigators are working with the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the deceased’s identity and cause of death.

More details will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating

Latest News

Several years ago, Sanders was diagnosed with a rare, genetic disease that caused his kidneys...
Motivated by fatherhood, a man donates his kidney to a stranger, sparking an incredible bond of friendship
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
This not only benefits incoming seasonal and part-time workers but also the people who are...
Lancaster County raises minimum wage to $12, hoping to be competitive for summer jobs