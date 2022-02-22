Gastonia Police investigating after human remains found behind park

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after human remains were found this weekend in Gastonia.

The remains were discovered Sunday afternoon near Catawba Creek behind Ferguson Park.

Investigators are working with the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the deceased’s identity and cause of death.

More details will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.