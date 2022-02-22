First Alert: Showers possible through the week but no wash-out days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few showers will be possible for the rest of today but a better chance of rain arrives for the first half of Wednesday.

Mild and muggy today

Rain for Wednesday morning

Rain chance through the weekend

Temperatures will rise into the low 70s today - noticeably warmer than yesterday. We will remain mostly cloudy with just a few stray showers.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday and will give us a better chance for steady rain for your morning commute and through the morning hours. It will still be mild as we start the day in the low 60s and end up in the low 70s.

There is a chance for steady rain for the Wednesday morning commute. (Source: WBTV)

The temperature will be cooler behind the front on Thursday as we only reach the low 60s. The rain won’t be heavy that day but showers are again a possibility.

The next cold front moves through on Friday. Highs will make it to the mid-70s again with showers possible. It will be cooler over the weekend as we scale it back to the mid-50s.

While it originally looked like we might dry out for part of the weekend, it now looks like the rain chances will stick around on Saturday. Sunday may end up being one of the wetter days of the week.

Rain chances will stick around through the weekend. (Source: WBTV)

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

