NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Showers possible through the week but no wash-out days

A cold front will move through on Wednesday and will give us a better chance for steady rain for your morning commute and through the morning hours.
A cold front will move through on Wednesday and will give us a better chance for steady rain for your morning commute and through the morning hours.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few showers will be possible for the rest of today but a better chance of rain arrives for the first half of Wednesday.

  • Mild and muggy today
  • Rain for Wednesday morning
  • Rain chance through the weekend

Temperatures will rise into the low 70s today - noticeably warmer than yesterday. We will remain mostly cloudy with just a few stray showers.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday and will give us a better chance for steady rain for your morning commute and through the morning hours. It will still be mild as we start the day in the low 60s and end up in the low 70s.

There is a chance for steady rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
There is a chance for steady rain for the Wednesday morning commute.(Source: WBTV)

The temperature will be cooler behind the front on Thursday as we only reach the low 60s. The rain won’t be heavy that day but showers are again a possibility.

The next cold front moves through on Friday. Highs will make it to the mid-70s again with showers possible. It will be cooler over the weekend as we scale it back to the mid-50s.

While it originally looked like we might dry out for part of the weekend, it now looks like the rain chances will stick around on Saturday. Sunday may end up being one of the wetter days of the week.

Rain chances will stick around through the weekend.
Rain chances will stick around through the weekend.(Source: WBTV)

Make it a great afternoon! 

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
The chase ended when the SUV ran off the end of the road and down the embankment.
High speed chase ends with crash below railroad tracks near Salisbury depot

Latest News

First Alert: Showers possible through the week but no wash-out days
First Alert: Showers possible through the week but no wash-out days
The best chance for rain in the short-term forecast will come early Wednesday ahead of a cold...
First Alert: Keep the umbrella close by for several rounds of rain through Friday
First Alert Tuesday forecast
First Alert: Keep the umbrella close by for several rounds of rain through Friday
Next Four Days First Alert
First Alert: Periods of rain for the work week, with mild temperatures