First Alert: Periods of rain for the work week, with mild temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will be possible each day this week, with mild afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Another round of rain is possible for Sunday into early Monday as colder temperatures return.

A few rain showers will be possible tonight into early Tuesday, with patchy fog possible as well. Overnight low temperatures will not be as cold, with Tuesday morning low temperatures in the lower 50s for the piedmont, and mid-40s for the mountains.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers possible during the day. The best chance for rain looks to be in the morning, with drier conditions expected for the afternoon. Tuesday will feel more like a spring day, with highs warming to around 70 degrees for the piedmont, with upper 50s in the mountains.

Scattered rain looks to increase in coverage for Wednesday, as a cold front moves into the region, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s in the mountains.

You’ll still need your umbrella for Thursday as periods of rain linger, with isolated rain showers expected Friday. Temperatures will cool into the 60s for Thursday (with 50s in the mountains), before milder temperatures briefly return for Friday, with highs in the lower 70s.

Cooler temperatures return for the weekend and early next week. A stray shower is possible for Saturday, with more rain possible for Sunday. Some weather data even hints at wintry precipitation for parts of the WBTV viewing area Sunday night into early Monday. Stay tuned to further updates from the WBTV Weather Team!

Have your umbrella this week!

