First Alert: Keep the umbrella close by for several rounds of rain through Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spotty rain this morning will taper down as the day wears on, though cloud cover is likely to hold tough.

Unseasonably warm temperatures rest of week

Tracking several rounds of rain through Friday

New First Alert: Rain could impact your weekend

Even with the clouds, gusty southerly breezes will help push afternoon readings into the lower 70s.

Cloudy skies and mild temperatures hold tonight and there will likely be a few showers around, especially late tonight. Lows will only back down to near 60 degrees.

The best chance for rain in the short-term forecast will come early Wednesday ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. This could have a big impact on your morning commute, so please plan ahead.

Rain this morning is spotty around #CLT, with most of it concentrated in the mountains. That will NOT be the case Wednesday morning! Rain looks to widespread for the morning hours, through it will quickly taper down leaving 70s & dry weather rest of day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/YOCmjxig7s — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 22, 2022

Otherwise, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm again with highs in the low to mid-70s. That cold front will stall briefly Wednesday and then head back northward as a warm front by Thursday before yet another cold front tracks east and crosses the Carolinas on Friday with another round of showers.

It all sounds very wet and active, but the reality is while there is some rain in the forecast every day for the rest of the week, there will also be many hours of rain-free weather and above normal temperatures right through Friday. Highs Thursday will be a little cooler, in the low to mid-60s, while readings will jump back into the middle 70s in advance of the final cold front on Friday.

High temperatures will run above-average around #CLT & much of the @wbtv_news area the rest of the work week, though Thursday looks cooler than the rest of the days. The weekend looks chilly & there may be more rain coming back...ugh! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/vhlAYgHHfV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 22, 2022

Behind Friday’s front, cooler 50s are forecast for both days of the weekend and yet another round of rain may move in late Saturday through early Sunday, so a new First Alert has been issued!

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

