First Alert: Keep the umbrella close by for several rounds of rain through Friday
The best chance for rain in the short-term forecast will come early Wednesday ahead of a cold front moving in from the west.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spotty rain this morning will taper down as the day wears on, though cloud cover is likely to hold tough.
- Unseasonably warm temperatures rest of week
- Tracking several rounds of rain through Friday
- New First Alert: Rain could impact your weekend
Even with the clouds, gusty southerly breezes will help push afternoon readings into the lower 70s.
Cloudy skies and mild temperatures hold tonight and there will likely be a few showers around, especially late tonight. Lows will only back down to near 60 degrees.
The best chance for rain in the short-term forecast will come early Wednesday ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. This could have a big impact on your morning commute, so please plan ahead.
Otherwise, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm again with highs in the low to mid-70s. That cold front will stall briefly Wednesday and then head back northward as a warm front by Thursday before yet another cold front tracks east and crosses the Carolinas on Friday with another round of showers.
It all sounds very wet and active, but the reality is while there is some rain in the forecast every day for the rest of the week, there will also be many hours of rain-free weather and above normal temperatures right through Friday. Highs Thursday will be a little cooler, in the low to mid-60s, while readings will jump back into the middle 70s in advance of the final cold front on Friday.
Behind Friday’s front, cooler 50s are forecast for both days of the weekend and yet another round of rain may move in late Saturday through early Sunday, so a new First Alert has been issued!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
