PHOTOS: A new 31-story skytower is coming to South End

Carson South End will be located at 1102 South Tryon Street at the intersection of Carson Boulevard
By Jason Huber
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another new addition to the Charlotte skyline is in development between uptown and the South End neighborhood.

Crescent Communities, a nationally-recognized and leading real estate developer announced Tuesday that it is closing for a 31-story mixed-use building called Carson South End.

Carson South End will be located at 1102 South Tryon Street at the intersection of Carson Boulevard and will be uniquely positioned between South End and Uptown’s Central Business District.

“With Carson South End, connectivity is at the core of this exciting and transformative new opportunity,” said Sagar Rathie, Managing Director of Office at Crescent Communities’ Commercial business unit. “Office employees, hotel guests, apartment residents, and pedestrians will all find community within the eclectic mix of green space, restaurants, and amenities planned for this highly integrated mixed-use community.”

The building will sit on three acres and provide an attractive location for office tenants seeking a convenient location. There will be 560,000 square feet of office space, 10,000 square feet of retail space, a 200-key luxury boutique hotel and over 100 multi-family units.

Carson South End will also offer easy and direct access to I-277 and I-77.

The announcement is the latest in future sky towers in South End that are in development.

