Craft brewers team up for fundraiser to benefit fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin’s family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than a dozen craft breweries are coming together to raise money to benefit the family of fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin.

Happening on Saturday, Feb. 26, is ‘Craft Brewers for a Cause,’ an event featuring 20 N.C. craft beer breweries, as well as local restaurants. It’s taking place at Suffolk Punch Brewing, located at 2911 Griffith St., in Charlotte.

According to organizers, there will be two tasting sessions. The first is from 12 to 3 p.m., while the second is from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per session, plus fees and taxes. They can be purchased here.

All proceeds will go to Goodwin’s family through Salute to Heroes Charlotte, which assists family members of public safety in their time of need, a news release stated.

Goodwin had been with the CMPD since 2015. She was on her fifth day back to work from maternity leave when she was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2021.

According to the CMPD, officers were called to a crash late Tuesday night involving an overturned semi-truck, hauling grain, on I-85 southbound at West WT Harris Boulevard that spilled a load of grain onto the interstate.

At 1:03 a.m., a travel lane was opened to allow southbound traffic to bypass the accident, according to the CMPD. Traffic cones were deployed around the work crew and police vehicles with emergency equipment were activated.

Around 3:39 a.m., a semi-truck with a trailer that was heading southbound collided with a second semi-truck, which caused them to strike multiple CMPD vehicles, officers said.

According to the CMPD, Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic minutes later due to injuries she sustained. Additionally, three other officers were taken to Atrium Main where they were treated and released, officials said.

The CMPD has charged Daniel Morgan with several charges following the crash, including involuntary manslaughter, after police say he failed to reduce his speed and move a lane over while Goodwin was on the scene of a crash.

A police report alleges that Morgan was driving his tractor-trailer with a fictitious license plate, failed to move over and slow down and attempted to hinder the crash investigation.

