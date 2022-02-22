Police take suspect in Charlotte shooting into custody following search

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Concord police said a suspect involved in a Charlotte shooting has been taken into custody following a search.

According to a tweet from the Concord Police Department, officers were at a residence on Collingswood Drive near Central Drive attempting to locate the suspect.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Concord police tweeted that the suspect was taken into custody. No other information was immediately available as to what specific shooting the person is wanted in connection to.

According to the CPD, the road is closed at Central Drive and Concord Parkway and Central Drive and Davidson Highway.

Police units have taken the subject into custody. Police will remain on the scene and will advise when roadways are opened. — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) February 22, 2022

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

