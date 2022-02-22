Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark

NC DHHS Flu
Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas Monday after a shark bit his arm.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas on Monday after a shark bit his arm.

Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.

The Coast Guard hoisted him into their helicopter near Bimini, Bahamas and flew him to a hospital in Miami.

Someone on the boat was able to bandage up the man until help arrived.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

