CMS to discuss district’s mask policy as county prepares to lift its indoor mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – District leaders for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will vote on whether to keep face masks mandatory or make them optional for students and staff.

Tuesday night’s meeting comes after Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted to end the indoor mask mandate beginning on Saturday. CMS has its own policy.

An overnight check of the agenda show it is listed as an action item, so they will take a vote.

In previous meetings, only two board members - Rhonda Cheek and Sean Strain - discussed making masks optional. If they decide to make the policy optional, students would still be required to wear a mask on buses because of federal policy.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. There won’t be any public comment allowed during the discussion on masks. The vote comes after the county voted last week to rescind its mask mandate starting Feb. 26. Health leaders say it’s time to change the focus from COVID-19 cases counts to hospitalizations.

North Carolina is seeing the lowest COVID-19-related hospitalizations since Dec. 29, at 2,296. The number is down 56% from the Omicron peak seen at the end of January.

There are currently 432 people in the ICU with COVID-19. That is down 48% from the peak.

The seven-day average for new cases statewide is now about 3,200 cases a day. That’s down 63% in the last two weeks and down 90% from the mid-January peak.

In Mecklenburg, the percent-positivity rate is 10.4% as of Feb. 19. That is inching closer to falling from high community spread to substantial community spread.

