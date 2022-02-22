NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Average gas prices climb for the 8th week in a row

Gas prices continue to climb for the eighth straight week, with the average price being $3.52...
Gas prices continue to climb for the eighth straight week, with the average price being $3.52 per gallon.(Minerva Studio via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Average gas prices in the U.S. have climbed for the eighth consecutive week.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas price is now $3.52 per gallon, rising 3.2 cents from a week ago. That number is also up 20.7 cents from a month ago and 88.9 cents from a year ago.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

The states with the lowest average gas prices per gallon are Oklahoma ($3.17), Arkansas ($3.18), and Mississippi ($3.18). The states with the highest average gas prices per gallon are California ($4.72), Hawaii ($4.49), and Oregon ($3.96).

GasBuddy compiled data from more than 11 million individual gas price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
The chase ended when the SUV ran off the end of the road and down the embankment.
High speed chase ends with crash below railroad tracks near Salisbury depot

Latest News

Suspects and stolen Acura
Suspects wanted in gunpoint robbery, kidnapping, sex assault involving teen girl in Charlotte
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Blinken cancels plans to meet with Russian counterpart
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Jury seated in trial related to Breonna Taylor’s shooting
Hundreds of beehives have been reported stolen throughout California so far this year.
Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise
American flags fly outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial...
Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction