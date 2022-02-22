Authorities: No injuries reported after food truck fire spreads to home in west Charlotte
Authorities said no injuries were reported and the fire was contained around 6:45 a.m.
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning in the Steele Creek area in west Charlotte.
Police said it started as a food truck fire and then spread to a home on Wildwood Muse Court.
Authorities said no injuries were reported and the fire was contained around 6:45 a.m. They added that eight people were inside the home at the time.
The call came in shortly before 6 a.m. At this time, there’s no word on what led to the fire.
