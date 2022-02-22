NC DHHS Flu
'America's Got Talent' singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST
(Gray News) - A singer who found fame on “America’s Got Talent” died Saturday.

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.

She talked about battling cancer when she performed an original song on the show in 2021. The performance earned her a rare and coveted “golden buzzer” from lead judge Simon Cowell, along with a standing ovation from the audience.

Her performance of “It’s Okay” has now racked up more than 200 million views. However, she pulled out of the quarterfinals due to her declining health.

In a statement, her family wrote, “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave so many through her music.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

