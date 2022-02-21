Wounded deputy headed home from hospital days after shootout in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy is headed home days after he was hospitalized due to a shooting with a suspect in northeast Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dijon Whyms was shot in northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Dijon Whyms (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Whyms was conducting a traffic stop on Salome Church Road around 4:15 p.m. After some sort of confrontation, police said the suspect, Aidan Bryant, fired multiple shots at Deputy Whyms.

Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect, sending both to Atrium Health Main where the suspect is in custody.

Mecklenburg Sheriff Gary McFadden, who went straight to the Emergency Room to see Whyms, says he is expected to be okay.

“This is an officer that I know very well. This is an officer that has had dinner at my house, doing Thanksgiving and Christmas, so this is very near and dear to my heart,” McFadden explained, noting Whyms has been with MCSO since 2002.

CMPD and MCSO on scene at N. Tryon and Salome Church Road (WBTV)

“I made sure that his mother knew that we were going to take care of her son. I talked to her, I talked to his sisters and his family. And I allowed him to talk to his mother on my phone. I made sure that, tell your mother, you’re fine and you’re being taken care of.”

McFadden added that he’s proud law agencies worked together the way they did Saturday night.

He told reporters Whyms will likely be out for a good couple of months but he should be okay.

Great News! Deputy D. Whyms is headed home from the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

Thank you so much for the outpouring of support for Deputy Whyms and the entire MCSO family during this time. pic.twitter.com/nunKp3aVWz — Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) February 21, 2022

Whyms underwent successful surgery Sunday morning, is headed home from the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

“Thank you so much for the outpouring of support for Deputy Whyms and the entire MCSO family during this time,” a tweet from Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office read.

Officials at Atrium Health where Deputy Whyms was transported (WBTV)

“Having been in this situation many times in my past career, it is more difficult to process as a leader. I am grateful for MEDIC, Charlotte Fire Department, CMPD, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Atrium Security and especially grateful for Officer Topper who administered a tourniquet to Deputy Whyms,” said McFadden.

“It gave me great comfort seeing my brothers uniting to support the sheriff’s office during this difficult time. I have spoken to Deputy Whyms and his family and he is in good spirits.”

