Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the man wanted in connection with the shooting death of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera.

According to an arrest warrant issued Feb. 18, 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith, of Charlotte, is wanted for murder for the Feb. 11 shooting in uptown that led to Rivera’s death.

It is unclear if the suspect is currently in custody. An inmate search on the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office’s website did not produce any results for Thavychith.

Rivera was driving a bus near Trade and Graham streets on Feb. 11 when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators said there was some sort of road rage incident. That’s when the driver of another vehicle shot into the bus, striking Rivera. He died from his injuries the next day.

On Feb. 15, police released pictures of the suspected shooter and a Honda Pilot in the hopes of generating tips to help them identify and find the driver.

According to the CMPD, investigators believe the shooter was driving a 2003 to 2005 black Honda Pilot.

At noon last Friday, CATS performed an “all-call” radio communication to all bus, rail and paratransit operators announcing a moment of silence for Rivera.

Before that moment of silence, Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers gathered Friday morning to make some demands so they can feel safer on the job following Rivera’s shooting death.

Dozens gathered at the site where Rivera was shot.

