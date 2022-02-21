NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera

It is unclear if the suspect is currently in custody.
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera.(Source: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the man wanted in connection with the shooting death of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera.

According to an arrest warrant issued Feb. 18, 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith, of Charlotte, is wanted for murder for the Feb. 11 shooting in uptown that led to Rivera’s death.

It is unclear if the suspect is currently in custody. An inmate search on the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office’s website did not produce any results for Thavychith.

Rivera was driving a bus near Trade and Graham streets on Feb. 11 when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators said there was some sort of road rage incident. That’s when the driver of another vehicle shot into the bus, striking Rivera. He died from his injuries the next day.

On Feb. 15, police released pictures of the suspected shooter and a Honda Pilot in the hopes of generating tips to help them identify and find the driver.

According to the CMPD, investigators believe the shooter was driving a 2003 to 2005 black Honda Pilot.

At noon last Friday, CATS performed an “all-call” radio communication to all bus, rail and paratransit operators announcing a moment of silence for Rivera.

Before that moment of silence, Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers gathered Friday morning to make some demands so they can feel safer on the job following Rivera’s shooting death.

Dozens gathered at the site where Rivera was shot.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two

Latest News

KPTV file
New research shows that e-cigarettes are not as effective as other products made to kick smoking habit
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
Featuring Officer Chad Owens, GCPD
2.21.22: NOON / Operation Medicine Drop
The chase ended when the SUV ran off the end of the road and down the embankment.
High speed chase ends with crash below railroad tracks near Salisbury depot