Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the human remains found during the search for a missing person in Huntersville in January.

On Jan. 26, Huntersville Police received information about a potential homicide involving a missing person.

Based on the information received, officers responded to Comanche Road and discovered what appeared to be human remains.

On Monday, authorities identified the victim as 47-year-old Alibria “Libby” Kerns, of Rowan County. According to the Huntersville Police Department, investigators have received many leads over the last two weeks that aided in the identification.

Authorities said it is suspected she has been missing since July 2021.

Additionally, police have obtained charges against a second person in connection with this case.

According to Huntersville Police, investigators traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich., to interview 36-year-old Cody “Red” Camarda Graham as part of the investigation. She had been in custody in Michigan on unrelated charges prior to the Huntersville investigation, law enforcement said.

After returning from Michigan, investigators with the HPD sought and obtained charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death for Graham, a release stated. She will remain in custody in Michigan until an extradition hearing is completed.

Late last month, Christopher John Nailor was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death in reference to this investigation.

