Ukrainians in North Carolina speak out as tensions escalate between Russia and the Ukraine

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - As tensions escalate between Russia and the Ukraine, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, one man worries about his family and the country he left decades ago.

Oleh Wolowyna was born in Ukraine in 1944 on the eve of the 2nd World War. He spent a few years under Soviet regime.

Now, living in North Carolina, he worries what happened then will happen again.

“The decision was either stay and be shot or just flee,” said Wolowyna.

He left Ukraine when he was 5 years old. His family became refugees until he came to the states in the 70s.

“Life has been relatively good until now. All of a sudden the country is at edge of a war that was provoked by Russia without any justification, and if that happens, it will have the whole country in ruins,” Wolowyna said.

With Russian troops on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade.

Satellite imagery shows Russian ground forces dispersing to positions close to the Ukraine border.

“It will not stop at Ukraine. It will spill over and it may be the beginning of the third World War. With a bully like Mr. Putin, it’s hard to tell if he has any conscience,” Wolowyna said.

President Vladimir Putin has said Ukraine belongs with Russia.

President Joe Biden agreed “in principle” to meet with Putin if Russia doesn’t further invade Ukraine.

“I hope that he is not crazy enough to launch a full-fledged invasion, which would be [a] disaster for both sides,” Wolowyna said.

Wolowyna encourages people to write to their congressmen and senators to support Ukraine and provide them with the resources to help improve their economy.

