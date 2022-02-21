NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Ukrainians in North Carolina speak out as tensions escalate between Russia and the Ukraine

With Russian troops on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade.
With Russian troops on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - As tensions escalate between Russia and the Ukraine, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, one man worries about his family and the country he left decades ago.

Oleh Wolowyna was born in Ukraine in 1944 on the eve of the 2nd World War. He spent a few years under Soviet regime.

Now, living in North Carolina, he worries what happened then will happen again.

“The decision was either stay and be shot or just flee,” said Wolowyna.

He left Ukraine when he was 5 years old. His family became refugees until he came to the states in the 70s.

“Life has been relatively good until now. All of a sudden the country is at edge of a war that was provoked by Russia without any justification, and if that happens, it will have the whole country in ruins,” Wolowyna said.

With Russian troops on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade.

Satellite imagery shows Russian ground forces dispersing to positions close to the Ukraine border.

“It will not stop at Ukraine. It will spill over and it may be the beginning of the third World War. With a bully like Mr. Putin, it’s hard to tell if he has any conscience,” Wolowyna said.

President Vladimir Putin has said Ukraine belongs with Russia.

President Joe Biden agreed “in principle” to meet with Putin if Russia doesn’t further invade Ukraine.

“I hope that he is not crazy enough to launch a full-fledged invasion, which would be [a] disaster for both sides,” Wolowyna said.

Wolowyna encourages people to write to their congressmen and senators to support Ukraine and provide them with the resources to help improve their economy.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating

Latest News

Several years ago, Sanders was diagnosed with a rare, genetic disease that caused his kidneys...
Motivated by fatherhood, a man donates his kidney to a stranger, sparking an incredible bond of friendship
Gastonia Police investigating after human remains found behind park
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
This not only benefits incoming seasonal and part-time workers but also the people who are...
Lancaster County raises minimum wage to $12, hoping to be competitive for summer jobs