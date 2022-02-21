NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Trump’s social media launches in App Store

Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump went live on Monday.

Truth Social became available for download on Apple’s App Store, but access to the service appears limited for now.

Posts on the platform are referred to as “Truths.” Amplifications of a post are known as “Retruths.”

The service, a Twitter-like application, is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump started the media company after leaving the White House.

Users who downloaded the app Monday morning were greeted by a message inviting them to register for the service. The signup process however, ended in a waitlist.

The head of the media company said last week that Truth social expects to be fully-operational by the end of the March.

Trump is seeking to get back onto social media a year after being suspended by multiple mainstream platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two
Blythe Landing
Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene.
Family of four displaced after house fire in Rowan County
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder