Driver steals dump truck and leads police on chase through Mecklenburg County, search underway

Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Lancaster, S.C.
A construction vehicle stolen out of Lancaster, S.C. was driven into the woods following a...
A construction vehicle stolen out of Lancaster, S.C. was driven into the woods following a chase with Pineville police.(Source: Pineville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police continue to look for the man who they said led authorities on a chase while driving a stolen dump truck.

According to the Pineville Police Department, a 911 call came in at 8:10 a.m. Monday regarding a stolen construction vehicle being driven around in the city.

Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Lancaster, S.C. The man who was driving it failed to pull over for pursuing officers, according to the PPD.

The chase continued on the Interstate 485 outer loop to the Mint Hill area, eventually stopping near the railroad tracks on Highway 24/25 and Alvin Hough Road.

Police said the dump truck jumped onto the railroad tracks and the man drove it about one mile back into the woods.

The man got out of the dump truck and took off. Authorities said the driver has not been found as of 10:45 a.m.

Police said no injuries have been reported and the construction vehicle will be seized.

