Road closure this week on busy Concord street

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Miramar Street NE between Scenic Drive NE and Grandview Drive NE in Concord will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, February 24 from approximately 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow city Water Resources Department crews to perform necessary repairs on a water line.

There will be no disruption to customers’ water service.

Access for local property owners and residents will be maintained at all times, however, through traffic is advised to avoid the area during the closure period.

