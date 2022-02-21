NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Road closure this week on busy Concord street

City says water service will not be affected
Miramar Street NE between Scenic Drive NE and Grandview Drive NE will be closed to through...
Miramar Street NE between Scenic Drive NE and Grandview Drive NE will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, February 24 from approximately 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Miramar Street NE between Scenic Drive NE and Grandview Drive NE in Concord will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, February 24 from approximately 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow city Water Resources Department crews to perform necessary repairs on a water line.

There will be no disruption to customers’ water service.

Access for local property owners and residents will be maintained at all times, however, through traffic is advised to avoid the area during the closure period.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two
Blythe Landing
Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital

Latest News

Road will be closed for approximately three weeks to allow utility work on new Novi Rise...
Scheduled road closure on Spring Street SW in downtown Concord begins Monday
The public is advised to expect delays in paving areas, travel cautiously, and observe lane...
Street paving to begin Monday in Salisbury
The “Big Red Bus” a blood-donation bus operated by nonprofit organization OneBlood, is...
Blood donation bus gets stuck on railroad tracks in Cornelius
Traffic was backed up following a deadly crash on I-85 near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte...
Medic: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-85 near Freedom Drive in west Charlotte