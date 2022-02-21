Police report: Woman injured in attempted rape in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police report indicates that a woman suffered injuries in an attempted rape in northeast Charlotte on Feb. 16.

The situation happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9 p.m.

The narrative reads that the woman told police an unknown suspect tried to rape her by force.

In the police report, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police describe the woman as having suffered bruises and scratches that were treated by Medic on scene. The woman’s phone was also broken during the crime.

Offenses listed on the police report include kidnapping, sexual assault/battery, assault on a female and damage/vandalism to property.

There’s no information about the suspect, but if you do have information. the Charlotte Crime Stoppers toll-free tip line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at 704-334-1600.

