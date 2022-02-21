NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police report: Woman injured in attempted rape in northeast Charlotte

The situation happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9 p.m.
The situation happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9 p.m.
The situation happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9 p.m.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police report indicates that a woman suffered injuries in an attempted rape in northeast Charlotte on Feb. 16.

The situation happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9 p.m.

The narrative reads that the woman told police an unknown suspect tried to rape her by force.

In the police report, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police describe the woman as having suffered bruises and scratches that were treated by Medic on scene. The woman’s phone was also broken during the crime.

Offenses listed on the police report include kidnapping, sexual assault/battery, assault on a female and damage/vandalism to property.

There’s no information about the suspect, but if you do have information. the Charlotte Crime Stoppers toll-free tip line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two
Blythe Landing
Boat overturns in Huntersville, 2 people removed, one transported to hospital

Latest News

A construction vehicle stolen out of Lancaster, S.C. was driven into the woods following a...
Driver steals dump truck and leads police on chase through Mecklenburg County, search underway
Monday marks the four-year anniversary of Rev. Billy Graham's death.
‘I know that I’ll see him again’: Monday marks four-year anniversary of Rev. Billy Graham’s death
Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene.
Family of four displaced after house fire in Rowan County
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder