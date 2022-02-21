One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a deadly two-vehicle crash Monday morning in western Rowan County.

According to officials at the scene, the crash involving an SUV and a truck pulling a trailer happened on Mooresville Road around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said the SUV driver was killed in the collision. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

Confirmed fatality, Hwy 150 (Mooresville Rd) near Cauble Farm Rd in western Rowan. Getting details. Road closed. pic.twitter.com/CvMuAgmGxY — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) February 21, 2022

The road is currently closed near Cauble Farm Road as troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigate.

