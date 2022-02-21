NC DHHS Flu
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a deadly two-vehicle crash Monday morning in western Rowan County.

According to officials at the scene, the crash involving an SUV and a truck pulling a trailer happened on Mooresville Road around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said the SUV driver was killed in the collision. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed near Cauble Farm Road as troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigate.

