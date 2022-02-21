NC DHHS Flu
New research shows that e-cigarettes are not as effective as other products made to kick smoking habit

The research was conducted at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at University of California San Diego.
Despite the rapid growth in sales of e-cigarettes in 2017, researchers say smokers seeking to quit were not early adopters of the products.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WBTV) - New research from the University of California San Diego shows that smokers who turn to e-cigarettes to stop smoking do not have higher success rates than those who use other products made to help kick the habit.

The research comes on the heels of the first increase in year-over-year cigarette sales in decades.

According to the study, 50 percent of e-cigarettes sold in 2017 had high enough nicotine levels that users experienced blood-nicotine levels comparable to those of traditional cigarette smokers. Despite that, most e-cigarette users were not former tobacco smokers.

“We found little evidence that smokers took part in the 2017 surge in e-cigarette sales, which was associated with the introduction of the high-nicotine JUUL e-cigarette,” said study researcher and author John P. Pierce.

Of traditional tobacco smokers who did purchase e-cigarettes - vapes and electronic cigarettes did not dramatically influence their cessation attempts. In fact, for some, using the e-cigarettes triggered a relapse.

Cessation is defined as “the fact or process of ending or being brought to an end”.

“[The research] found those who tried vaping increased their chance of relapse back to smoking by 8.5%,” Novant Health’s Alyssa Dittner says. “Those who quit all tobacco products or used patches and gums were more successful.”

“Nicotine addiction is only 20% physical,” Dittner adds. “But the other part of nicotine addiction is mental and behavioral. So really addressing that behavioral aspect is essential because when we inhale nicotine it actually messes with the chemicals in the brain and it releases dopamine, and dopamine is that pleasure response.”

Because using electronic cigarettes fails to eliminate the smoking “behavior,” Dittner says that the UC San Diego study reveals that the nicotine dependence remains, and can persuade the user to resume smoking traditional cigarettes.

She also says that the introduction of vapes and e-cigarettes as a cessation product can actually end up leading smokers to use electronic cigarettes, as well as traditional ones at the same time–something that can be extremely dangerous.

“What is tricky is that the nicotine vapes are equivalent to one pack of cigarettes and then now they’re smoking on top of that,” Dittner says. “Nicotine as a substance can increase the blood pressure. It can increase the heart rate. It can increase inflammation in the lungs and it can narrow the arteries in the heart.”

She says that those side effects can increase the risk of a stroke or heart attacks, as well as COPD and other cardiovascular diseases.

If you or someone you know is trying to quit smoking, you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, or speak with a doctor.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

