NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

McMaster: SC won’t punish Guardsmen who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Henry McMaster asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to rescind the federal vaccine...
Gov. Henry McMaster asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to rescind the federal vaccine mandate on National Guardsmen, saying South Carolina will not punish Guardsman in the Palmetto State who refuse the vaccine.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says the Palmetto State will take no part in punishing National Guardsmen who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

McMaster sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urging him to rescind the federal vaccine mandate for Guardsmen, saying it is “likely unlawful.”

“Unless the Department [of Defense] agrees to cease enforcement of these mandates or a court enjoins the same, I intend to make clear that any adverse action taken against a member of the South Carolina National Guard on account of their vaccination status is not of my making but is solely due to the Department’s implementation of the Biden Administration’s misguided and unlawful policies,” McMaster wrote.

McMaster said he plans to “withhold court-martial convening authority for the Adjutant General and any subordinate commanders in connection with a soldier’s failure to comply with the Department’s vaccine mandates.”

“I will continue to follow closely the pending litigation challenging the Department’s unprecedented assertion of authority, and I expect that, like other vaccine mandates issued by the Biden Administration, the Department’s directives will not withstand judicial scrutiny. In the meantime, I respectfully encourage you to revisit, reconsider, and rescind the Department’s previous directives both to account for current circumstances and to avoid further negative impacts on the “boots on the ground,” he wrote.

McMaster said that while he appreciates the DOD’s stated desire to ensure COVID-19 does not temporarily “take[] our Service members out of the fight,” he fails to see how that mandate accomplishes this goal.

“Instead, it appears that the Department’s plans to proceed with this mandate are having the opposite effect, permanently sidelining members of our National Guard—whether voluntarily or involuntarily—who do not wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to reducing the size of available forces and disrupting current mission readiness, compelling our men and women in uniform to choose between serving their State and Nation or setting aside their objections to COVID-19 vaccines is negatively impacting our ability to recruit and retain members of the South Carolina National Guard,” McMaster wrote.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
KPTV file
New research shows that e-cigarettes are not as effective as other products made to kick smoking habit
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
Featuring Officer Chad Owens, GCPD
2.21.22: NOON / Operation Medicine Drop