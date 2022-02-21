NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man reported missing in Chesterfield Co., not seen or heard from in nearly two weeks

Authorities say Sean Cole last spoke with family members on Feb. 9.
Authorities say Sean Cole, 33, last spoke with family members on Feb. 9 at his Cheraw, S.C....
Authorities say Sean Cole, 33, last spoke with family members on Feb. 9 at his Cheraw, S.C. residence.(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for help locating a 33-year-old man who has been reported missing since Feb. 16.

Sean Cole last spoke with family members Feb. 9, and it is currently unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

Authorities say his vehicles are accounted for.

Cole stands about 6′1″ tall, and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen or spoken to Cole, or have information regarding his whereabouts, the CCSO asks that you please call the tip line at 843-287-0235.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Dijon Whyms
Meck County deputy injured during shootout in northeast Charlotte undergoes successful surgery
Brandon Douglas Calloway, 33, was charged.
$1 million bond for Rowan County man accused of abusing 4-month-old
Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Mallard Park Drive scene
15-year-old dies after being shot in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating
Albemarle Rd/Central Avenue crash
Impairment causes east Charlotte crash that killed one, injured two

Latest News

Deputy Dijon Whyms underwent successful surgery Sunday morning, is headed home from the...
Wounded deputy headed home from hospital days after shootout in northeast Charlotte
Children reach for bubbles during the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Frank Hart, who started...
Charlotte’s St. Patrick’s Day parade won’t return. ‘It makes us really sad,’ founders say
A construction vehicle stolen out of Lancaster, S.C. was driven into the woods following a...
Driver steals dump truck and leads police on chase through Mecklenburg County, search underway
The situation happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9 p.m.
Police report: Woman injured in attempted rape in northeast Charlotte