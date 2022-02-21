NC DHHS Flu
‘I know that I’ll see him again’: Monday marks four-year anniversary of Rev. Billy Graham’s death

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Monday marks four years since world-renown evangelist Rev. Billy Graham passed away.

Graham died on Feb. 21, 2018, from natural causes at his home in Montreat, just outside Asheville, at the age of 99.

He was born in Charlotte in 1918 and retired to his mountain home in 2005 after nearly six decades on the road at events from Miami to Moscow.

Graham’s legacy continues to live on in the community through his library in Charlotte and organizations like the Samaritan’s Purse headquartered in Boone.

“In many ways, it’s hard to believe that my father has been gone four years. We all miss him greatly, but I know that I’ll see him again someday in heaven,” said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Graham “preached the gospel of Jesus Christ to some 215 million people who attended one of his more than 400 Crusades, simulcasts and evangelistic rallies in more than 185 countries and territories,” his obituary stated. “He reached millions more through TV, video, film, the internet and 34 books.”

His ministry employed nearly 500 people worldwide and had offices in Australia, Canada, Germany and Great Britain in addition to Charlotte.

